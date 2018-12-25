Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO
Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Superior, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.
Colorado Center For Arthritis And Osteoporosis1910 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO 80027 Directions (720) 494-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent and compassionate, very interested in your disease and best course of treatment. Very satisfied and glad he treats me.
About Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760708507
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Rheumatology
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
