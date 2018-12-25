See All Rheumatologists in Superior, CO
Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO

Rheumatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Superior, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Chaudhary works at Colorado Center For Arthritis And Osteoporosis in Superior, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Center For Arthritis And Osteoporosis
    1910 Coalton Rd, Superior, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 25, 2018
    Excellent and compassionate, very interested in your disease and best course of treatment. Very satisfied and glad he treats me.
    Teresa Morton in Bailey, CO — Dec 25, 2018
    About Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760708507
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary works at Colorado Center For Arthritis And Osteoporosis in Superior, CO. View the full address on Dr. Chaudhary’s profile.

    Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

