Overview

Dr. Pratap Tummala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Tummala works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Center in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Steroid Injection and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.