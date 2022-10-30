Dr. Pratap Agusala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agusala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratap Agusala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Cambridge Heart Clinic PA11111 Jones Rd Ste 1, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-4886
Woodlands Internist17191 St Lukes Way Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 890-4886
Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 890-4886Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 890-4886
- 5 2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Fl 5, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (281) 890-4886
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I come clear from. Idaho because I trust Dr Tapp. I had bypass surgery in Houston and this doctor was effective in getting me well enough to travel back to Idaho after my surgery. I keep going back for my checkups every 6 months. He is honest and tells you what you need to do to improve your heart to live the best way. Best doctor ever.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1215040779
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
