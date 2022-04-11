Overview

Dr. Prasuna Jami, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College, Utkal University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jami works at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.