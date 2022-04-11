See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Prasuna Jami, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (88)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prasuna Jami, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College, Utkal University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Logan Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jami works at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Diabetes Endocrine Consultants Pllc
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 810, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 720-4422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital
  • Logan Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (42)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I have been a patient of hers for about 10 years. She was always nice to me and listened to me. She was concerned about me and my health. She will be missed. We hugged on last visit with tears in my eyes because of her leaving. Regina McNeely 4-10-22
    — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Prasuna Jami, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1043318132
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Catheterization Med Center Inc
    • Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College, Utkal University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prasuna Jami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jami works at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Jami’s profile.

    Dr. Jami has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Jami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

