Dr. Atluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prashanti Atluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashanti Atluri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 120 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atluri?
Dr. Atluri answered all the questions I had & further expounded on them. Very knowledgeable & willing to find the answer if she doesn't know it. Only minus, she runs late.
About Dr. Prashanti Atluri, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932275609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atluri accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atluri has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Atluri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.