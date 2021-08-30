Dr. Prashanthi Thota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashanthi Thota, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prashanthi Thota, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My every experience with Dr. Thota has been outstanding. From her concern, to her bedside manner, to her ultimate skills--top notch all the way! I cannot praise her enough. In fact, between my annual visits with her, and seeing my other physicians, I actually miss her and look forward to my Cleveland Clinic visits with her. And--she is so smart that its scary!
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1871684936
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Jacobi Medical center
- Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U
- Gastroenterology
- Cleveland Clinic
