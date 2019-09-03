Overview

Dr. Prashantha Holla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Holla works at Reliant Medical Group in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.