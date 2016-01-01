Overview

Dr. Prashanth Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Conviva Care Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.