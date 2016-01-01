Dr. Poojitha Chandrasekhar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrasekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poojitha Chandrasekhar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Poojitha Chandrasekhar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Dr. Chandrasekhar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1647 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (844) 228-9820Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandrasekhar?
About Dr. Poojitha Chandrasekhar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962708743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrasekhar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrasekhar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrasekhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrasekhar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrasekhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrasekhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrasekhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.