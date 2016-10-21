Dr. Laddu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prashanta Laddu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashanta Laddu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park, Oviedo Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cardiology483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 645-1847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cardiology PA7440 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Heart Consultants2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 220, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0528
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience, starting from when he realized my chest pain was a real problem. I ended up having bypass surgery because he was very concerned. He has a wonderful demeanor and really puts me at ease. Great office staff as well.
About Dr. Prashanta Laddu, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Marathi
- 1356341317
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laddu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laddu has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Congestive Heart Failure and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laddu speaks French and Marathi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Laddu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laddu.
