Overview

Dr. Prashanta Laddu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park, Oviedo Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Laddu works at Florida Cardiology in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Congestive Heart Failure and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.