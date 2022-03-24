See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD

Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Yadav works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Campus
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Mar 24, 2022
Exceptionally kind and compassionate and listens to all concerns
— Mar 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • English
  • 1972856334
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yadav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yadav has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadav.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

