Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD
Overview
Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally kind and compassionate and listens to all concerns
About Dr. Prashant Yadav, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1972856334
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadav has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadav.
