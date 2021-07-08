See All Plastic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. 

Dr. Upadhyaya works at Upstate Specialty Services Women's Imaging in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Specialty Services Women's Imaging
    550 Harrison St Ste D, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-8224
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group
    301 Seton Pkwy Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78665 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-4815
  3. 3
    Community General Hospital
    4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-8224
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Upstate Medical University
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-8224
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861699506
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashant Upadhyaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upadhyaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyaya has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

