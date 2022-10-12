See All Dermatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Prashant Soni, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prashant Soni, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Soni works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT, Danbury, CT and New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norwalk ASC
    488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 830-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ridgefield ASC
    901 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 101, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 830-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Sgy
    107 Newtown Rd Ste 2C, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-9661
  4. 4
    Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Sgy
    131 Kent Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-0760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Soni is great! He is very thorough and, as an African American, I appreciate his consideration of how my scars may heal. He listened to my concerns as well as provided great pain management solutions as I was recovering.
    Sharifah — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Prashant Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003969056
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp/NYU Sch Med
    Residency
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    Internship
    • Westchester County Med Ctr Ny Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashant Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

