Overview

Dr. Prashant Soni, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Soni works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT, Danbury, CT and New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.