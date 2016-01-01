Dr. Prashant Singri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Singri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashant Singri, MD is a dermatologist in Schaumburg, IL. Dr. Singri completed a residency at Northwestern University Chicago Il. He currently practices at Oak Dermatology, LLC and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Singri is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Schaumburg Dermatology911 N Plum Grove Rd Ste A, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 534-0700Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Prashant Singri, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1922094929
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- Rush University Chicago Il
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Med
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singri has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Singri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singri.
