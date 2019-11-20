Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stuart Oncology1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 404, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2604
-
2
Stuart Oncology501 SE Osceola St Ste 301, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 494-5430
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel is very good at what he does, a straight shooter and caring person. I would recommend him for anyone needing his services
About Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1336135102
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med|Sylvester Cancer Center, Univ Of Miami
- Perth Amboy Genl Hosp-Raritan Med Ctr|Raritan Bay Medical Center - Old Bridge
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.