Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (32)
Overview

Dr. Prashant Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian-Columbia

Dr. Patel works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield in Westfield, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Westfield
    116 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 588-2311
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Management and Spine Health Ctr LLC
    123 Columbia Tpke Ste 102B, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 665-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prashant Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316002553
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mountainside Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

