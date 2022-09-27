Dr. Prashant Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashant Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Parekh for floaters in my eyes and was concerned about my retina. I was amazed at the proficiency of his office staff, and the fact that my waiting time was short! The doctor is so professional, yet caring. The exam was very thorough. He took his time and answered all my questions. His friendly personality and chairside manner put me at ease. Dr. Parekh is not arrogant like a lot of other doctors. I am thrilled to have him as my retina specialist and would recommend him wholeheartedly to others.
About Dr. Prashant Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1568705788
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Inst-U Cincinnati
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Jackson Meml Hosp/U Miami School Med
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Florida International University, Miami
- Ophthalmology
