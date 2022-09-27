Overview

Dr. Prashant Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Chorioretinitis and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.