Overview

Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Ssk Physician Associates in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Livingston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.