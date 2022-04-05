Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Saint Vincent Medical Group: Pain Clinic102 Shore Dr, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 425-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After years of misdiagnosis Dr.Kumar finally was able to diagnose and treat my CRPS that developed after an ankle fracture. The blocks and other treatments have me functional again!
About Dr. Prashant Kumar, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073756441
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
