Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO

Neurosurgery
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Kelkar works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southfield Office
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Novi Office
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Warren Office
    11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 206, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2022
    I had multiple work injuries, one was a ruptured disc and two pretty bad bulges above and below. Dr. Kelkar put my wife and I completely at ease. He answered all of our questions and gave me tips to make the surgery a success. That it was, a Success! I would have been happy with 50% improvement. Three months later I'm 90% better and I haven't finished physical therapy yet. Outstanding Surgeon!
    Robert A. — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053536755
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint John Providence Hospital
    • Providence Hospital
    • Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashant Kelkar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelkar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kelkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelkar has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

