Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital

Dr. Kaul works at Adult Psychiatry Clinic in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    SUNY Adult Psychtry Outpt Clin
    713 HARRISON ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    PFP Inc
    600 E Genesee St Ste 217, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 725-1784

Hospital Affiliations
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr Kaul is a top in his field. His brilliant treatment regimens were tremendously successful, where previous psychiatrists have failed; both personally and with those I have referred to him. He is also kind and personable. He was highly recommended to me and I recommend him highly to others.
    About Dr. Prashant Kaul, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740446574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
