Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
I have been with him and his team for five years for Multiple Myeloma. My husband and I trust him to help guide me through this journey. Also, he always acknowledges my husband weather he is with me or not. He has the personality that is needed to help you be calm through treatment. Personalities that mesh are just as important as the skills a DR has. Thank you for your care.
About Dr. Prashant Kapoor, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487671152
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
