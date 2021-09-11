Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD
Dr. Prashant Gajwani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Rice Medical Center.
The Solace Center4502 Riverstone Blvd Ste 601, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 486-2700
Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates11233 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 757-1177
Stephen F Austin Community Health Network1612 Callaway Dr, Alvin, TX 77511 Directions (281) 824-1480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rice Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Very personable, knowledgeable, and compassionate. All of these are extremely important when it comes to mental health. I highly recommend Dr. Gajwani.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jln Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gajwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajwani has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajwani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.