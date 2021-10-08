See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Bhoola works at Newman-Thiele Foot and Ankle Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Newman-Thiele Foot & Ankle Associates
    9 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 08, 2021
He leaves you with the impression he truly cares about your overall well being and not just the health of your feet.
About Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659767143
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Crozer Chester Medical Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhoola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhoola works at Newman-Thiele Foot and Ankle Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhoola’s profile.

Dr. Bhoola has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhoola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoola.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

