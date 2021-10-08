Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Newman-Thiele Foot & Ankle Associates9 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6748
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He leaves you with the impression he truly cares about your overall well being and not just the health of your feet.
About Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhoola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhoola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhoola has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhoola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhoola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhoola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.