Dr. Prashant Bhoola, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Bhoola works at Newman-Thiele Foot and Ankle Associates in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

