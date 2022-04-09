Dr. Praseeda Moleyar Narayana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moleyar Narayana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praseeda Moleyar Narayana, MD
Overview
Dr. Praseeda Moleyar Narayana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scotts Valley, CA. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore, India and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Moleyar Narayana works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican223 Mount Hermon Rd Ste A, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican2018 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican528 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My parents needed to obtain a new primary care physician when their former PCP moved to San Jose. We are so fortunate to have found Dr. Moleyar! She makes you feel welcomed when she enters the exam room, and her clinical acumen is excellent. She takes time to listen to ALL of the medical issues and never made us feel "rushed." Just for full disclosure, I am an internist and pediatrician (out of state) and accompanied my parents through their speaker phone during the patient visits. I entrust the care of my precious parents to her and recommend her highly. Thank you for taking great care of my mother and father, Dr. Moleyar!
About Dr. Praseeda Moleyar Narayana, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu
- Female
- 1366973604
Education & Certifications
- LSU Shreveport, Monroe Medical Center
- LSU Shreveport, Monroe Medical Center
- Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore, India
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moleyar Narayana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moleyar Narayana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moleyar Narayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moleyar Narayana works at
Dr. Moleyar Narayana speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moleyar Narayana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moleyar Narayana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moleyar Narayana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moleyar Narayana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.