Dr. Prasanti Tatini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasanti Tatini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasanti Tatini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from AL-KARIM EDUCATIONAL TRUST PATNA / KATHIHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Tatini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida First Psychiatry Specialist LLC1820 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 765-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tatini?
I have been going to Dr. Tatinis office for over a year now. I have always been a fan of the doctors and therapist there. The customer service from the other staff has not always been great. As of late the customer service has gotten much better and the new people that are there have gotten much better with answering the phones, prescription refills and all around better care for the patients. Would recommend Dr. Tatini and staff to anyone seeking care for psychiatric care.
About Dr. Prasanti Tatini, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1942403183
Education & Certifications
- AL-KARIM EDUCATIONAL TRUST PATNA / KATHIHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatini works at
Dr. Tatini has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tatini speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.