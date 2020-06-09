Overview

Dr. Prasanthi Tondapu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Other.



Dr. Tondapu works at DFW Endocrinology P.A in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Foot Exam along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.