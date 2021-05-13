Overview

Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and Bacon County Hospital.



Dr. Srinagesh works at Waycross Dialysis Facility in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.