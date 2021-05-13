Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinagesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and Bacon County Hospital.
Dr. Srinagesh works at
Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care220 Uvalda St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 299-5876
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Bacon County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been many years since I have been to such a caring doctor. He doesn’t get irritated with my questions and treat me like I’m old and stupid. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Prasanna Srinagesh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1104002666
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College
