Overview

Dr. Prasanna Gulur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gulur works at St. Joseph Hospital/Lahey Orthopedics in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.