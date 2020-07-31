Dr. Prasanna Gulur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasanna Gulur, MD
Dr. Prasanna Gulur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
St Joseph Hospital Midwifery168 Kinsley St Ste 10, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 578-9363
St Joseph Hospital of Nashua Nh172 Kinsley St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 882-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Very helpful for me.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164443750
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gulur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulur has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.