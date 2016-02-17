See All Cardiologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Prasanna Challa, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
20 years of experience
Dr. Prasanna Challa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Challa works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group
    23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 216, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-1534

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2016
    very good personality and seemed in command without being overbearing. I had immediate confidence in her expertise. She was ready to put me into the hospital the next day for a pacemaker implant but I had to delay it 4 days for personal arrangements.
    Bill C in Canyon Country, CA — Feb 17, 2016
    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194970814
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
