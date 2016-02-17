Dr. Challa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasanna Challa, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasanna Challa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Challa works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 216, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-1534
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very good personality and seemed in command without being overbearing. I had immediate confidence in her expertise. She was ready to put me into the hospital the next day for a pacemaker implant but I had to delay it 4 days for personal arrangements.
About Dr. Prasanna Challa, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194970814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
