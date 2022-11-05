Overview

Dr. Prasad Penmetsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Penmetsa works at Rochester Endoscopy Associates Pllc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.