Dr. Prasad Penmetsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasad Penmetsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Rochester Endoscopy Associates Pllc20 Hagen Dr Ste 330, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 267-4040
Rochester Gastroenterology1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 308, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-1080
Rochester Gastroenterology Associates103 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He had to relay bad news to me on what he saw on one polop. He was totally correct after testing and he called me right away.
About Dr. Prasad Penmetsa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891750451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penmetsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penmetsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penmetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penmetsa has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penmetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Penmetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penmetsa.
