Dr. Prasadini Shetty, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasadini Shetty, DMD
Overview
Dr. Prasadini Shetty, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Norwood, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Shetty works at
Locations
-
1
Office980 Providence Hwy, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 484-0185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shetty?
I have recommended Dr. Shetty to friends and family. She is a thorough, warm, and practical clinician. She explained options to me, listened to my concerns and we moved forward with a plan with a good health outcome that I could manage financially. If I stay on top of my care plan I can avoid problems in the future.
About Dr. Prasadini Shetty, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1104055177
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.