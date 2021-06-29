Overview

Dr. Prasad Vankineni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Vankineni works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.