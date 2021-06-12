Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD
Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Prasad V Reddy MD4134 S Demaree St Ste B, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 366-4186
San Joaquin Imaging1107 W Poplar Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7242
Family Health Care Network1008 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 688-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Reddy. He has helped me so much with my mental health and has listened to every concern I've had.
About Dr. Prasad Reddy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
