Dr. Prasad Podila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Podila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasad Podila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Podila works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants of Las Cruces LLC4381 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7697
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Las Cruces2407 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podila?
The best gastro doctor in the United states
About Dr. Prasad Podila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225083454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podila works at
Dr. Podila has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Podila. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.