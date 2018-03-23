Overview

Dr. Prasad Paturu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paturu works at Specialized Heart Care, Irving, TX in Irving, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.