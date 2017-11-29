Overview

Dr. Prasad Panthagani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.