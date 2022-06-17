Overview

Dr. Prasad Movva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Movva works at Tyler Family Medical Plaza in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.