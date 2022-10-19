See All Registered Nurses in Dallas, TX
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD is a Registered Nurse in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore University|Brooke Army Medical Center.

Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah works at Physician Partners of America in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 7515 Greenville Ave
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 940-6483
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2022
    It was very good and helpful.
    Lora W. — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1366606311
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
    • Wayne State University Med Coll
    • Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore University|Brooke Army Medical Center
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
