Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD is a Registered Nurse in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore University|Brooke Army Medical Center.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah works at
Locations
Physician Partners of America: 7515 Greenville Ave7515 Greenville Ave Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 940-6483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah?
It was very good and helpful.
About Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366606311
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- Wayne State University Med Coll
- Bangalore Med Coll|Bangalore University|Brooke Army Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah works at
Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah speaks Hindi.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakshminarasimhiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.