Dr. Prasad Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Kilaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasad Kilaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Locations
1
Javon Bea Hospital8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-0600
2
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2200
3
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-8000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prasad Kilaru, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1003910423
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilaru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilaru accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilaru has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilaru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilaru.
