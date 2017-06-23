Dr. Prasad Kanneganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanneganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Kanneganti, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasad Kanneganti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Preadesh, India and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor, so thorough and kind. Really helped me with my migraines!
About Dr. Prasad Kanneganti, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology, University Of Alabama School Of Medicine At Birmingham|Vascular Neurology (Stroke), University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, Baltimore
- Internal Medicine, Akron City Hospital, Ohio|Neurology, University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, Baltimore
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Preadesh, India
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanneganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanneganti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanneganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanneganti has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanneganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanneganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanneganti.
