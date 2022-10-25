Overview

Dr. Prasad Kannaeganti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Kannaeganti works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.