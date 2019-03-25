Dr. Prasad Kandula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prasad Kandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prasad Kandula, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They completed their fellowship with U Wisc Med Sch Hosps & Clins
Dr. Kandula works at
Locations
MMG Cardiology4600 Memorial Dr Ste W1, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-3066Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Cardiovascular Assoc S Illinois310 N 7 Hills Rd # 150, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 632-1495
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kandula is an amazing Cardiologist. He cares about his patients and takes the best care possible. He is very well established and is always pleasant. I would recommend him to others over and over again.
About Dr. Prasad Kandula, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1164518460
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Med Sch Hosps & Clins
- Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's Mc
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandula works at
Dr. Kandula has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandula speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandula.
