Dr. Prapti Kanani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prapti Kanani, MD
Overview
Dr. Prapti Kanani, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3500 Brooktree Rd Ste 204, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 940-0220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanani?
Dr. Kanani was great. She was upfront and friendly. The staff was friendly and their waiting room has toys and books to entertain themselves with while we waited. Which was also a very short time. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Prapti Kanani, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700800489
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.