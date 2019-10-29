Overview

Dr. Pranjal Jain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Delhi, College of Med Sciences, New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.