Dr. Pranitha Naini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pranitha Naini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Oncologyhematology of Loudoun & Reston PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 224, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-3110
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 744-7994
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
I have been seeing Dr Naini I think shes a wonderful doctor very caring she takes her time to explain everything I'm so glad shes my Doctor
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Osmania Med Coll
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
