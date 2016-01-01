Dr. Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Medical Center
Locations
Bergen Invasive Cardiovascular Consultants211 Essex St Ste 306, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 597-9189
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- B.J. Medical College, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
