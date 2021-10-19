Overview

Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Ramdev works at Vascular Interventional & Vein Associates in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.