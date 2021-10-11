See All General Dentists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS

Dentistry
5 (707)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.

Dr. Patel works at North Dallas Dentistry in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Dallas Dentistry
    1060 W Campbell Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 573-2651

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown
Dental Disorders
Dental Examination
Dental Filling
Dental Hygiene Services
Dental Restoration
Dental Sealant
Dental X-Ray
Denture Repair
Dentures
Excessive Tooth Wear
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth
Fluoride Treatment
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Halitosis
Impacted Teeth
Loose Teeth
Misshapen Teeth
Mouthguards
Nightguard
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Oral Cancer Screening
Partial Dentures
Plaque
Root Canal
Scaling and Root Planing
Sensitive Teeth
Simple Tooth Extractions
Stained Teeth
Teething
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Loss
Toothache

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 707 ratings
Patient Ratings (707)
5 Star
(691)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 11, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770605610
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at North Dallas Dentistry in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

707 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

