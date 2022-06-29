See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Springfield, MA with other offices in Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Springfield - Medical Center Drive
    2 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5363
  2. 2
    Northampton - King Street Office
    325b King St, Northampton, MA 01060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 387-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Wing Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    It is rare to find the combination of an empathetic bedside manner and outstanding technical skills in a surgeon. Dr Parikh is an excellent listener who seeks to learn your goals and offer the best path forward. He takes the time to explain the rationale, options and does so with fair balance. From the initial consult, to the pre and post op care, I never had any pause for concerns. As a clinical RN with three decades of experience and now a scientific researcher, I could not be more pleased with the process and outcome. I am free of back pain and my self image is greatly improved. Do not hesitate to meet with Dr Parikh, you will be cared for with the utmost respect. The results far exceeded my expectations.
    TF — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932350097
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pranay Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

